Frisco police searching for gunman who killed man, hospitalized another: "This person is still out there"

Zach Lowe

FRISCO (CBSNewsTexas.com) — If you live in Frisco, police there are left with a gunman on the streets who's killed one man, and put another in the hospital.

The double-victim attack happened outside a busy Walmart Supercenter on Preston Road, where Zach Lowe works and lives across the street from.

He was walking home after his shift ended around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, when a troubling crime scene occurred.

Police describe it as a random armed robbery and shooting, which resulted in the death of Dung Doan—a man who was apparently out for an evening walk when he saw the initial crime happening.

Dung Doan

Lowe's sister and father told CBS News Texas the 21-year-old had barely started his walk home when a man approached and asked for a cigarette.

"And Zach says, 'No, I don't have any cigarettes.' And the guy pulls his gun out and pointed at his stomach and says, 'Give me all your money, everything you have,'" Morgan Lowe said.

Denny Lowe said, "I would just say that the gentleman that was walking by...he definitely did save my my son's life with just innocently walking by."

He continued to say that this happened out of nowhere to him. "This person is still out there and this person is dangerous and could do more harm. So we don't want to see anybody else experience the same tragedy that we have.

There are cameras in the parking lot, but police still need the public's help.

As for Lowe's family, they've set up a GoFundMe account to help him through his recovery.

At this time, police have not offered any type of description of the suspect.