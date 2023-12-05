Frisco man sentenced to 35 years in prison after string of aggravated robberies

McKINNEY – After pleading guilty to a string of aggravated robberies across North Texas, Allieu Bayoh, 27, has been sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Allieu Bayoh, 27 Collin County District Attorney's Office

The robberies date back to Nov. 26, 2021, when Bayoh was an employee at a Verizon wireless store in Frisco. On that day, an employee called 911 said they were held at gunpoint by another employee of the store who worked that day. He took dozens of cellphones and tablets, then one of the victims' cars to flee the scene.

The next day, Arlington police conducted a traffic stop of the stolen car with Bayoh in it, along with the stolen items from the day before. At that time, Bayoh attempted to resist officers but was eventually arrested. He was in jail until he bonded out on March 7, 2022.

Two months after he bonded out of jail, police were called back to the same Verizon wireless store after an employee reported a similar robbery at gunpoint. An arrest warrant was then issued for Bayoh.

On May 26, 2022, Frisco police responded to a robbery AT&T store in Frisco. There, an employee reported they were robbed at gunpoint, similar to the previous crimes.

Bayoh was arrested at a residence, where police found the stolen electronics and a loaded Glock handgun.

After Bayoh pleaded guilty, he chose to have the jury assess his punishment. After hearing evidence of the robberies, the jury sentenced Bayoh to 35 years in prison.