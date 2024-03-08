Frisco ISD board votes to settle Paxton lawsuit alleging illegal electioneering

FRISCO -- Frisco ISD's board of trustees decided Thursday to negotiate a settlement with the Texas Attorney General over a civil lawsuit accusing the district of illegal electioneering.

The lawsuit, filed by Attorney General Ken Paxton's office last month, claims that the district's Government Affairs Department repeatedly used official resources to stump for certain policies and political measures. The court filing cited several Facebook posts that mentioned how the legislature did not pass a school funding bill, which has impacted the district's finances, and encouraged people to vote.

The posts do not overtly name individual candidates or suggest how to vote, but Paxton's lawsuit says they directly violate the Texas Election Code's prohibition against the use of "state or local funds or other resources of the district to electioneer for or against any candidate, measure, or political party."

A judge issued a temporary restraining order against Frisco ISD on Feb. 29, instructing the district to immediately cease the activities that triggered the state's lawsuit.

In a statement sent to CBS News Texas Friday morning, a district spokesperson said in part:

As a public school district, Frisco ISD has a legal responsibility to educate students regarding voting. In addition, since 2017, the FISD Board of Trustees has supported a culture of voting that encourages maximum participation by the District's community, employees, and eligible students in the elections process. As we move to negotiate with the OAG, Frisco ISD will continue to emphasize the importance of voting, to provide the community with accurate and relevant information, and to stand up for the founding principles of this great state and nation as it is our legal and civic duty to our community.

Paxton also sued Denton ISD and Castleberry ISD over similar claims.