Frisco gets 'Dolly'd up ahead of The Academy of Country Music Awards

Frisco gets 'Dolly'd up ahead of The Academy of Country Music Awards

Frisco gets 'Dolly'd up ahead of The Academy of Country Music Awards

FRISCO (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The Academy of Country Music Awards will take place at the Star in Frisco on Thursday and the city is all dolled up for one of country music's biggest nights.

Wednesday's lineup at the Star in Frisco, TX. The American Country Music Awards

Tuesday, fans lined up to get inside Dolly Parton's "Dolly! All Access" pop-up shop.

"It has a whole display of all of her costumes, and just all kinds of fun stuff to take a look at, take pictures of," said Damon Whiteside, the CEO of the ACM awards, as he previewed the pop-up.

Dolly was just as impressed.

When asked how she felt walking into the store, she replied: "I went 'oh my gosh! This is so great! That's how I felt. I thought it was so great. They did such a great job and it's like going into a museum!' "

The ACM Awards, co-hosted by Parton and Garth Brooks, are in Frisco for the first time ever and the second time back in Texas after being held in Arlington in 2015.

And just steps away from the store, the ACM Country Kickoff at the Star, is a free, open-to-the-public, two-day festival.

Fans will have the opportunity to get up close and personal with some of their favorite country music acts and celebrate the return if the awards show to North Texas.

Performer and local Frisco native Corey Kent said he is excited about bringing the ACM Awards to town.

"This is my backyard. We moved here in 2019. It's really cool to see the ACM's and the country music community be able to come this way and have an event of this magnitude in our own backyard," Kent said.

The address for Dolly! All Access is 3620 The Star Boulevard, Suite 1205, Frisco, Texas 75034. The operating dates and hours are as follows:

Tuesday, May 9: 3 pm - 10 pm

Wednesday, May 10: 3 pm - 10 pm

Thursday, May 11: 3 pm - 10 pm

Friday, May 12: 12 pm - 8 pm

Saturday, May 13: 12 pm - 8 pm

Sunday, May 14: 12 pm - 6 pm