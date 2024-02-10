Frisco-based non-profit to receive proceeds from Kristin Juszczyk Super Bowl puffer vests

Frisco based non-profit to receive proceeds from auction of Super Bowl vests made by Kristin Juszczyk

FRISCO - While the teams that make it to the Super Bowl are usually the focus before the big game, this year one of the player's wives has grabbed the spotlight.

Kristin Juszczyk, who is married to San Francisco 49er fullback Kyle Juszczyk, has designed NFL coats and jackets that have become hot fashion items after being seen on celebrities, including Taylor Swift.

The demand for her redesigned coats has now reached a fever pitch, with a one-of-a-kind Super Bowl 58 puffer vest being auctioned off currently has a bid of more than $50,000...and all of that is going to a non-profit based in Frisco.

To honor her late mother, who died of breast cancer, Juszczyk is donating the proceeds to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Organizers just learned Thursday that it would be the recipient.

"We were just completely overwhelmed, and surprised with the news just like everybody else," says Ashley Miller, NBCF Director of Public Relations and Spokesperson.

NBCF was created in 1991 by a Frisco mother who survived breast cancer and wanted to create a non-profit that offers educational awareness, screenings and assistance to those seeking treatment.

It has grown to all 50 states and now helps more than 100,000 women each year.

The foundation believes it was chosen because it's one of the very few anywhere in the U.S. that helps cover the cost of breast cancer treatment and detection for those who need it.

"We refer to it as our Bridge of Hope—everything from early detection, education, screening, diagnostics treatment, survivorship and more," says Miller.

If you want to place a bid on the puffer vest, here is the link: https://auctions.athlete.studio/products/kristin-juszczyk-super-bowl-lviii-puffer-jacket