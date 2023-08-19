Friends, family of Landon Bourque come together to honor him 1 week after his death

FRISCO (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Family and friends of Landon Bourque came together to honor and celebrate his life at Preston Trail Community Church Friday evening.

"I think it just shows how much of an impact he had on people," Heritage High School student Caleb Miller said.

Several of Bourque's classmates say starting their first week of school without him has been hard.

"I had Spanish class with him," Roman Bradley said. "He was always funny. He liked to make jokes. He was a great guy."

Bourque was also a dedicated football player.

"He always showed up at 5 a.m.," Yazi Tilahun said. "He showed up early any time he could."

Last week, the 10th grader was riding his bike to one of those early morning practices when he was struck by a car near Roach Middle School.

"That side in particular, there's been several accidents," Heritage High School parent Lori Nolan said. "There's a lot of opportunity to do some improvements in that area. More awareness, more guarding, you know, whatever it is."

Nolan, whose son played with Bourque on the football team, said there must be a way to prevent future tragedies.

"They hadn't had an opportunity to even come together yet on the field," she said. "Last night was the first scrimmage and we missed him. We've been trying to figure out what we can do to support the family because he was a member of the Coyote family."

Nolan said the team's first game will be next Thursday and that there will be tributes to Bourque throughout the game.