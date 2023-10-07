Friendly rivalry between Longhorn, Sooner fans ahead of the Red River Rivalry

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - It is the more than century old rivalry that forces even the dearest of friends to become bitter enemies—at least for four quarters of football. We're talking Texas-OU!

"They split the field... it's always loud, " shares Longhorn fan Steve Spada of Austin. "(Fans) are always screaming, it's amazing!"

Spada and his friends launched the always fabulous football weekend with lunch in Perennial TxOU party spot—Dallas West End.

"We've been doing this for 30 years," says Liese Canterbury, a Flower Mound Sooner fan. "We love each other the rest of the year: four hours out of the year, we just don't like each other at all!" she adds with a laugh.

But all of the friends love the tradition—one that absolutely delivers for host city Dallas.

According to the Dallas Sports Commission, the estimated economic impact of the weekend is some $51 million. A lot of those football dollars spent in Fair Park, yes, but also all across the city. If you question the Texas-OU effect, just try getting a reservation at a high-end restaurant.

Nick & Sam's owner Sam Romano laughed about reservations at the popular Uptown area steakhouse: "We'll try to get you in next year!"

According to Romano, the Texas-OU weekend is so popular that fans will begin booking reservations for next year as soon as the game ends. He likens the weekend to a "Super Bowl" that happens every fall.

"It's a lot of energy," added Nick & Sam's longtime head chef, Chef Samir. "The piano player is playing tunes for both teams...It's just a lot of fun."

And the trash talking is a treat of its own.

"I wrote it on my hand!" exclaims UT fan Kathleen Evans, visiting her Flower Mound OU friends. "It's going to be 34/30, Texas!"

Her friend Sooner Mike Canterbury has a different prediction about the final score, but he's absolutely certain it will be a fabulous weekend.

"It's the highlight of my year, to be honest," he said. "I get to see my friends and then get mad at them for four hours and then when it's over, we break bread and have more drinks."

Winners, all around.