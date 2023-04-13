Some passenger service in Fort Worth resumes after freight train partially derails

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A freight train's partial derailment in Fort Worth caused authorities to alter passenger service at some stations on Thursday morning as crews worked to resolve the problem.

Westbound rails remain closed, but eastbound rails are operational.

TEXRail authorities said early Thursday morning that the derailment, which occurred on a track adjacent to the one used for passenger service, made it unsafe to operate between North Side Station and Fort Worth T&P Station.

To help passengers travel between these stations and Fort Worth Central Station, bus routes were set up between the stations.

By 8:10 a.m., TEXRail announced that westbound service from T&P would resume.