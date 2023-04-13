Watch CBS News
Local News

Some passenger service in Fort Worth resumes after freight train partially derails

By Alex Keller

/ CBS Texas

Eye On Texas: Thursday, April 13
Eye On Texas: Thursday, April 13 01:34

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A freight train's partial derailment in Fort Worth caused authorities to alter passenger service at some stations on Thursday morning as crews worked to resolve the problem.

Westbound rails remain closed, but eastbound rails are operational.

TEXRail authorities said early Thursday morning that the derailment, which occurred on a track adjacent to the one used for passenger service, made it unsafe to operate between North Side Station and Fort Worth T&P Station.

To help passengers travel between these stations and Fort Worth Central Station, bus routes were set up between the stations.

By 8:10 a.m., TEXRail announced that westbound service from T&P would resume.

First published on April 13, 2023 / 6:47 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.