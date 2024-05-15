Four killed, including 3 children, in crash near Chico in Wise County

Three children, ages 10, 8 and 3, were killed early Tuesday morning in a head-on collision in Wise County. The driver of the SUV the children were riding in also died in the crash.

The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the driver as 32-year-old Brandy Price, of Chico, Texas. The children were identified as Skyla Price, 10, Gracie Mullins, 8, and Avery Mullins, 3.

The collision happened on FM-1810 near County Road 1340, less than two miles east of Chico, just after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to a preliminary report from DPS, the SUV was driving westbound when it passed in a no-passing zone, colliding with a semi-truck that was in the eastbound lane and catching fire.

The driver of the truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to DPS.

Chico ISD posted to Facebook that two of the victims were students at Chico Elementary School. The post said that counselors would be on campus to support students and staff.

Editor's note: DPS initially said that one of the victims was 7 years old, but updated her age to 8. This post has been updated to reflect the change.