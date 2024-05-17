Donald R. Horton, founder of homebuilder D.R. Horton, dies suddenly at age 74

ARLINGTON – Donald R. Horton, founder of homebuilder D.R. Horton, has died at the age of 74.

Horton served as the chairman of the board since its inception in July 1991 and was President and CEO from July 1991 until November 1998.

David V. Auld, the company's executive vice chairman, has been appointed by the company's board to serve as executive chairman.

"Throughout the Company's 46-year existence, he worked tirelessly to build a national homebuilding operation with a strong company culture, and the impact of his personal involvement with our team of operators across the United States has contributed immeasurable value to our company and people," Auld said.

The company said his death was sudden.