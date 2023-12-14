Fort Worth's University Drive transformation nears completion

FORT WORTH – A popular thoroughfare in Fort Worth is nearing its completion.

University Drive south of I-30 to the Trinity River is under construction to bring some safety changes.

This $5.7 million project started in February of this year.

The corridor used to be six lanes without a median but that will change as crews are installing a concrete median in the middle with some landscaping.

"It just has sort of a highway feel it doesn't look like the main entrance to the attraction district so there's also safety concerns with the road being undivided, six lanes undivided and so the project contemplates adding a concrete median for increased safety, it's going to funnel all the left turns at the intersections," said Raul Lopez, manager for Fort Worth Public Works.

The project also will add bike lanes, widening and replacing some sidewalks, putting in some traffic signals on the Collinsworth Street intersection, more street lighting and crosswalks and bus stops.

This is to help you get around this very busy area. The city says over the last 10 to 15 years there's been an increase in the number of accidents – especially people turning left – and they hope this reduce accidents in this popular area in the city.

"Once it's all said and done it's going to be a safer corridor, more attractive, better signage and we hope that it will help attract tourists and local tourism and enhance economic development in the corridor as well," said Lopez.

Some people who visit the area frequently are frustrated over how long the project has taken to complete.

"It is kind of frustrating because I go to core power yoga which is right here so we always have to leave extra early because there's always a big line of traffic," said Alexa Eckersall, a TCU student.

The city said the look will resemble the newly crafted West 7th corridor changes.

Phase 1 of this project expected to be completed by March 2024.

The city also urges you to download a QR code and it will update on which lanes will be closed, click here to learn more about the project.