Fort Worth's 'So Safe, So Clean, So Green' proposed FY24 budget tops $1 billion

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Fort Worth plans to spend an additional $55 million on police and fire protection next year, part of a city budget that tops $1 billion in general spending for the first time.

The proposed budget presented to the city council Tuesday adds 106 new positions to the police department and 76 new positions for fire.

Presented by city manager David Cooke with the theme "So Safe, So Clean, So Green," the budget also doubles the city's popular Neighborhood Improvement Program; increases mowing and litter removal frequency; adds more employees and equipment for street repair.

The city anticipates an additional $97 million in revenue from property and sales taxes, and is cutting its tax rate by four cents, the largest amount in 34 years.

Residents will pay higher rates for water, sewer and stormwater next year, the first time the rates have increased in four years. Trash rates will stay the same but the city will assess fees for cans that are too full or for bags on the ground, using cameras on trash trucks to keep track of the problem.

A series of budget workshops and community meetings to fine-tune the budget will begin Thursday, with the city council expected to vote on the plan by late September.