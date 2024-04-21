Fort Worth's first-ever Brick Convention featured tens of millions of Legos, intricate designs

FORT WORTH — Kids of all ages were transported into a world with tens of millions of Legos in 60,000 square feet space at Dickies Arena for Fort Worth's first-ever Lego Brick Convention.

People got to attend workshops, meet Lego masters, and see designs built from scratch at the weekend event.

Lego enthusiast Dave Wood put a lot of time into his city layout display at the convention. It took up seven tables of space.

"This is the accumulation of probably six years of work by different individuals," Wood said.

The Dallas-based group has amassed an impressive number of Legos.

"There's almost a million pieces here," Wood said.

Wood and his three co-creators showed their sense of humor in the display.

"There's the car wreck down there in the corner, and then there's the two squirrels doing the fist bump with each other," Wood said.

The display even features a crazy cat lady with about 20 feline friends.

"Yeah, we like her. She appears quite regularly," Wood said.

Dozens of exhibitors showed creative designs at the convention, ranging from light-up Legos to Mario Brothers and even singer Taylor Swift.

"There are no instructions to anything here. It's all a pile of bricks and becomes these masterpieces," convention creator Greyson Riley said.

Riley said the event has a special meaning and purpose.

"We really believe when we get kids off the screens and just using their hands and minds, it's better for society. It's better for the world," Riley said. "We have so many engineers and architects who come up to me, and they say, 'I brought my kids today because this is what I was doing as a kid.'"

You could even buy retired Lego sets and bring back memories of your childhood, including everything from Star Wars to Harry Potter.

"Some people worry, 'I'm not a good builder, or I don't know how to build.' It's not about whether you're a good builder or not. It's what brings you joy," Wood said.

The Lego Block Convention will be back spreading joy in Fort Worth next year and will feature new designs built one brick at a time.