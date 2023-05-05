Fort Worth's Crisis Intervention Team improves mental health response

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas) - The Fort Worth Police Department says its Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) is making strides in improving the interaction between law enforcement and people experiencing mental health crises.

Fort Worth Police Department Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Fort Worth Police Department

The CIT's mission is to increase the effectiveness of the police department by fostering communication with the behavioral health community and developing solutions to assist those in need while reducing involvement with the criminal justice system.

Why it matters: The CIT, in partnership with Tarrant County MHMR Law Liaisons, who are experts in mentalhealth, work together to proactively engage with individuals who may pose a threat to the community due to their mental health conditions. This collaborative approach should help those living in Fort Worth to receive the best possible mental health response from law enforcement officers in the field.

The bottom line: The focus of the CIT, according to the department is to reduce the hazards associated with interactions between law enforcement and individuals with mental illness. By providing guidance in areas such as training, policy, procedures and oversight, the CIT aims to improve the safety of both officers and the community at large.

RESOURCES

Tarrant Country MHMR iCare is one such resource, which can be reached at 817-335-3022.

The National Suicide Hotline, which can be dialed by dialing 988 from any phone, is another crucial resource for those in need.

John Peter Smith Hospital psych emergency can also be contacted at 817-702-3636.

Click here for advocacy, education, support and public awareness about building better lives.