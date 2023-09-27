Fort Worth Zoo promises scary good time at annual Boo at the Zoo

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The Fort Worth Zoo is hosting its annual Halloween event October 27 - 28.

Boo at the Zoo will offer treats, festive food and fun. And the best part? It's all free with admission!

Guests can trick-or-treat from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. while taking a stroll through the zoo's animal enclosures. Other entertainment on the main path includes: keeper chats, a kids' craft zone, musical entertainment and special characters. The Outdoor Learning Theatre will be the place to catch a Halloween - themed stage show with live animals.

Spooky season is upon us. 👻 The countdown starts now to one of our favorite Zoo traditions, Boo at the Zoo presented by Higginbotham! Join us for a spooky, family-friendly Halloween event Oct. 27, 28 and 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. See you boys and ghouls there. pic.twitter.com/JKMjC0AP2G — Fort Worth Zoo (@FortWorthZoo) September 22, 2023

Attendees can also redeem six free coupons for candy at treat stations around the zoo. Or buy more if they run out.

The zoo is urging adults in costume to keep their faces visible.

Ahead of the event, the zoo is accepting entries for the best decorated pumpkin. They will accept them from Oct. 1 - Oct. 20. To avoid rotting pumpkins, the zoo won't accept any carved pumpkins.

