Fort Worth Zoo promises scary good time at annual Boo at the Zoo
FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The Fort Worth Zoo is hosting its annual Halloween event October 27 - 28.
Boo at the Zoo will offer treats, festive food and fun. And the best part? It's all free with admission!
Guests can trick-or-treat from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. while taking a stroll through the zoo's animal enclosures. Other entertainment on the main path includes: keeper chats, a kids' craft zone, musical entertainment and special characters. The Outdoor Learning Theatre will be the place to catch a Halloween - themed stage show with live animals.
Attendees can also redeem six free coupons for candy at treat stations around the zoo. Or buy more if they run out.
The zoo is urging adults in costume to keep their faces visible.
Ahead of the event, the zoo is accepting entries for the best decorated pumpkin. They will accept them from Oct. 1 - Oct. 20. To avoid rotting pumpkins, the zoo won't accept any carved pumpkins.
Click here for more information about guidelines for pumpkins to go on display.
