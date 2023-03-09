Fort Worth Zoo names new baby elephant

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A baby elephant born last month at the Fort Worth Zoo now has a name.

Travis, as he is now called, was born Feb. 23.

"Following the zoo's Texas-theme tradition, our fifth-born calf is named after William B. Travis, the heroic commander of the Texans who died at the Battle of the Alamo," the zoo said Thursday.

Travis isn't the first elephant born at the Fort Worth Zoo. His birth follows his mother Belle and other elephants: Bluebonnet, Bowie and Brazos.

The newest addition to the elephant habitat is still behind the scenes bonding with mom and the rest of the herd, the zoo said.

"Our elephant care team will determine when guests can see him," the zoo said. "We want him to be fully acclimated to his new surroundings, and with the 400,000-gallon pool in the main habitat, we need to be sure he is a strong swimmer (swimming lessons start soon!)."