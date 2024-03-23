Fort Worth Zoo hopeful Jameela will bond with surrogate gorilla mom in Cleveland

See baby Jameela before she goes to Celeveland!

FORT WORTH — The Fort Worth Zoo is gearing up to say goodbye to a baby gorilla who has stolen hearts around the world. Jameela will soon be transferred to a zoo in Cleveland.

The gorilla was born six weeks premature through a historic, emergency C-section. After her unusual delivery, Jameela's mother didn't recognize the baby as her own.

"So now we've tried all three of the females we have here to adopt her and be her foster mother, and we've been unsuccessful," said Linda Roberts, the primate supervisor at the Fort Worth Zoo.

Her best chance to be raised by other gorillas is in Cleveland, with a gorilla mom who has taken in another baby before.

"We are both devastated and excited at the same time," Roberts said. "I mean, we don't want to see her go. We wanted her to stay here."

Staff have been taking care of Jameela 24/7, wearing furry vests to help her develop her gripping skills.

"When the mom's running or climbing, it's, 'Hold on kid, here we go,'" said Roberst. "So the vest gives her something to grip onto. And we give her exercises, we try to develop her muscles."

Jameela is just over eight pounds now. The 11-week old gorilla has discovered her toes and is getting her first teeth.

"It's kind of crazy, she's just like a baby," said Grace Boggs, who brought her family to meet Jameela before she moves away. "It feels very intimate and precious and we're sad she has to leave."

They've been following Jameela's story since she was born. All her care has been happening behind-the-scenes at the zoo.

Saturday marked the first time the public has gotten to see her in-person.

"That's been magical," Boggs said. "I totally thought she'd just disappear if they couldn't figure it out, so it's special they did that."

Visitors can also see her this Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. inside the indoor gorilla habitat.

Jameela will then board a plane to Cleveland later this week.

"Oh, we're going to miss her," Roberts said. "We're going to go to Cleveland to visit. She should have a very good childhood up there."

Her supporters in North Texas are hopeful she will finally find her mama.

"And that she can just be fully incorporated, like we see little Bruno over here climbing all over his parents, that she'll have that too," said Boggs.

The zoo says it's possible Jameela could return to Fort Worth one day once she's grown and her father in no longer the silverback.