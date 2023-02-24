Fort Worth Zoo celebrates another male Asian elephant birth

Nature: Elephants in Tanzania Nature: Elephants in Tanzania 02:06

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas) – There's cause for celebration at the Fort Worth Zoo following the birth of a healthy, 37-inch-tall, 270-pound male Asian elephant calf.

Both mother and baby boy are doing well, according to a news release. Currently, they are spending time bonding in behind-the-scenes areas of the elephant habitat, Elephant Springs.

The calf arrived at 2 a.m. on Feb. 23. It's the fifth calf born at the zoo, following the arrival of half-brother Brazos born in 2021, Belle, his mother, in 2013, Bowie in 2013 (Bowie now lives at the Oklahoma City Zoo), and aunt, Bluebonnet, in 1998.

This newest calf adds to the three generations of elephants that call the zoo home, which mimics how herds are established in the wild. This is Belle's first calf, according to a news release from the zoo. Belle, now 9.5 years old, was monitored throughout her pregnancy. As part of her prenatal care, she had weekly blood tests to monitor progesterone levels, regular physical examinations, and sonograms.

The calf's father, Romeo, is 30 years old and has lived at the zoo since 2015.

The animal care team will determine when the calf will make its public debut. Temperatures and shifts in weather will also dictate the outdoor schedule.