City of Fort Worth warns about thieves knocking on doors disguised as water utility workers
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas) - The City of Fort Worth is warning people about men posing as water utility employees or contractors to gain access to homes.
A spokesperson for the utility said they recently received a complaint of an elderly customer robbed by two men claiming they were city contractors.
The men told the customer they hit her main water line, contaminating the water, and it needed to be tested, according to a news release.
It happened last week in east Fort Worth.
Utility workers rarely need access inside a person's home, unless they initiate a complaint with the department. For example, laboratory staff take water quality samples from an outside faucet.
Here's some advice to avoid getting taken advantage of by fraudulent contractors.
- People who are approached by anyone indicating they represent the city should ask to see photo identification.
- All water field employees drive marked vehicles, wear uniforms with the city logo, and carry a city-issued photo identification badge.
- Anyone falsely claiming to work as city employees are committing fraud.
- Residents should immediately report the incident to the Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4222 (non-emergency number) and call 817-392-4477 to make Fort Worth Water aware of the incident. Always dial 911 if it is an emergency.
