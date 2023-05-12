City of Fort Worth warns about thieves knocking on doors disguised as water utility workers

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas) - The City of Fort Worth is warning people about men posing as water utility employees or contractors to gain access to homes.

A spokesperson for the utility said they recently received a complaint of an elderly customer robbed by two men claiming they were city contractors.

The men told the customer they hit her main water line, contaminating the water, and it needed to be tested, according to a news release.

It happened last week in east Fort Worth.

Utility workers rarely need access inside a person's home, unless they initiate a complaint with the department. For example, laboratory staff take water quality samples from an outside faucet.

Here's some advice to avoid getting taken advantage of by fraudulent contractors.