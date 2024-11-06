Fort Worth teen killed when gun being handled by another juvenile goes off

FORT WORTH — Police say a teenager in Southeast Fort Worth was killed when another juvenile was handling a gun and the gun went off.

Fort Worth Police say they got the call about a shooting shortly after 9 PM Tuesday night on the 3500 block of Avenue L. Police say two juveniles were handling or playing with a gun inside a home when it went off killing one of them. EMS tried to save the teen but he died on scene.

The Medical Examiner has now identified the teen who was killed as 16 year old Damariion Henton.

CBS News Texas spoke with Fort Worth Police Department's public information officer Daniel Segura about the shooting.

"It is difficult for anyone to see a tragic event like this one, I'll give you my own example I have a 3 year old kid and I do have weapons in the house but it's always my responsibility to keep them safely away from the young kids and anyone else," said Officer Segura. "In this case we lost a young life and we will definitely investigate to the fullest to see what caused the circumstances of this tragic incident."

Police are interviewing the suspected shooter and say the shooting may have been accidental. Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate and talk to any witnesses. No arrests have been made.