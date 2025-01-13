Fort Worth's Sundance Square Christmas tree to be taken down on Monday, recycled for mulch and furniture

FORT WORTH – The last of Christmas will be taken down in Sundance Square on Monday.

The Christmas tree that was on display in Downtown Fort Worth since late November will be taken down Monday morning. It was initially set to be taken down on Jan. 10, but icy road conditions from last week's winter storm pushed it back.

The tree, a Norway Spruce that stands 82 feet tall, is set to be recycled for furniture and landscape mulch, according to a Sundance Square spokesperson.

Larger sections of the tree's trunk will be sawed into table tops and stools, according to Michael Shields, Sundance Square's certified arborist. Other sections of the tree will be saved for local artists or will be chipped into mulch to be used in landscaping around Sundance Square.

"It is exciting that Sundance Square's majestic Christmas Trees essentially live a second life, and the health of the trees, plants, and soils throughout its 37 square block downtown Fort Worth campus are noticeably enhanced because of it," Shields said.

This year's tree traveled from Michigan to Cowtown and was the tallest live Christmas tree in Texas.