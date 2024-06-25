Watch CBS News
Local News

Fort Worth Stockyards to undergo biggest development in over a century

By Nicole Nielsen

/ CBS Texas

Fort Worth Stockyards to undergo biggest development in over a century
Fort Worth Stockyards to undergo biggest development in over a century 02:29

FORT WORTH — Change is coming to the Fort Worth Stockyards in the form of a billion-dollar development project.

It's all part of a continuous plan to make the area a global tourism destination.

The City council voted unanimously Tuesday, showing just how excited the city is about this project.

We're told this is the biggest development for the Stockyards in more than a century.

The area is used to some development, but not of this scale. Residents may be familiar with Phase One, which included Mule Alley and the Hotel Drover.

This project is a mixed-use development that would include upgrades to Cowtown Coliseum, expanded livestock buildings, underground parking garages, as well as residential and commercial developments.

Fort Worth Stockyards development
Fort Worth

"Phase One exceeded all expectations and it validated the approach," said Carlos Flores, with the Fort Worth City Council District. "Right. Again, good balance of redevelopment with historic preservation involved every step of the way. We intend to do the same thing with Phase Two and their larger expectations for success."


The city is a long way from a project of this caliber being completed. Right now, the goal is to be done by December of 2032.
While construction is hoping to begin by 2026. 

Nicole Nielsen
Nicole-Nielsen.jpg

Nicole Nielsen joined the CBS 11 news team in June 2020. Born and raised in Keller, Nicole is a North Texas native who is thrilled to work for the station she grew up watching.

First published on June 25, 2024 / 10:05 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.