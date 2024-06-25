Fort Worth Stockyards to undergo biggest development in over a century

FORT WORTH — Change is coming to the Fort Worth Stockyards in the form of a billion-dollar development project.

It's all part of a continuous plan to make the area a global tourism destination.

The City council voted unanimously Tuesday, showing just how excited the city is about this project.

We're told this is the biggest development for the Stockyards in more than a century.

The area is used to some development, but not of this scale. Residents may be familiar with Phase One, which included Mule Alley and the Hotel Drover.

This project is a mixed-use development that would include upgrades to Cowtown Coliseum, expanded livestock buildings, underground parking garages, as well as residential and commercial developments.

"Phase One exceeded all expectations and it validated the approach," said Carlos Flores, with the Fort Worth City Council District. "Right. Again, good balance of redevelopment with historic preservation involved every step of the way. We intend to do the same thing with Phase Two and their larger expectations for success."



The city is a long way from a project of this caliber being completed. Right now, the goal is to be done by December of 2032.

While construction is hoping to begin by 2026.