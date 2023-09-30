Watch CBS News
Fort Worth shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

By S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Two people are dead and another is injured after a shooting in Fort Worth Saturday.

Fort Worth police officers were called to the 700 block of House St. where they found multiple shooting victims.  

One victim was pronounced dead on the scene, according to FWPD.  Two other shooting victims were taken to a hospital.  

One of those victims was pronounced dead at the hospital. The second victim was treated and released.  

Homicide detectives are investigating. FWPD says SWAT and other specialized units are on the scene to take the suspect into custody.

This is a developing story.

First published on September 30, 2023 / 6:48 PM

