Fort Worth school school-based market, chance at healthier lives

FORT WORTH- Fort Worth ISD and Texas Health Resources took a big step in fighting against food insecurity in the DFW metroplex Wednesday.

O.D. Wyatt High School in Fort Worth now has a new school pantry that feels more like a small in-school store. Dozens of staff members stood tall as the fruits of their labor became a reality.

"I've been doing this job as an educator for 25 years, and this is probably one of my proudest moments," said Dr. Armando Gallegos, the school principal.

The "Thrive" market is stocked full of groceries and goods. The Texas Health Resources Foundation funds the school-based market.

Its purpose is to help students access healthy foods and, in turn, a healthier life. There is a similar initiative to the market launched in 2020 at Linda Tutt High School in Sanger.

"Because of the remarkable results from that, we're expanding to 10 locations across NTX," said Marsha Ingle with Texas Health Resources.

The Thrive Market is the first in a Tarrant County school. For now, the market is open to 45 students who were preselected based on income level and other factors.

Gallegos hopes the program can eventually expand to all 1600 students and families.

"They want to not only see students from our school being served in the market, but also we want the entire community to see the benefits," he said.

The students with access can choose any groceries they need free of charge while their marketing class learns how to operate the store and tally up inventory.

"Students are very excited. They aren't limited to certain items. They can choose whatever they need and want," Gallegos said.

The school hopes it's only the first of many school markets in Tarrant County.