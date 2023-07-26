Police asking for information about Fort Worth private tennis coach after arrest

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Fort Worth-based tennis coach George Dennis II has been arrested for a warrant for sexual assault of a child.

Dennis, 43, has worked as a private tennis coach in the north Fort Worth area through his company, The Big G Tennis Group. He was arrested on July 20.

Police are asking that anyone with information about Dennis or other possible incidents involving him to call Detective Pellerin with the Crimes Against Children Unit at 682-382-1521.