Fort Worth police shoot man who allegedly went to grab gun in waistband

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Fort Worth police said officers shot a man who may have been going through a mental health crisis after he reached for a gun on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the department said that at about 7:17 a.m. on Mar. 4, 2023, officers responded to several 911 calls from the intersection of Park Vista Blvd and Keller Haslet Rd. The Crisis Intervention Team also responded to the scene.

Callers told dispatchers that the man was yelling in a field, walking in the street, stopping traffic, and possibly in need of assistance. He was allegedly telling people they were under arrest and that he was "going to pull the trigger."

When officers arrived, they began speaking to the man. The man was not responsive to their attempts and walked away. Police noticed that he was carrying what appeared to be a handgun in his front waistband.

As officers walked with the man in the 13000 block of Park Vista Blvd., an officer approached him and tried to use their taser to subdue him. However, it was ineffective.

The man grabbed his gun from the waistband and an officer fired his gun in response, striking him.

Police began rendering first aid to the man, and he was taken to the hospital. He remains there in stable condition.

A weapon was later found near where the man was taken into custody.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. The Internal Affairs Unit is also conducting an investigation into the shooting.