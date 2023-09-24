Watch CBS News
Fort Worth police searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Police are searching for a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run.

The crash took place Sunday just after midnight at Airport Freeway and North Sylvania Avenue.

The suspect hit another vehicle and fled the scene on foot before police arrived. 

Two victims in the other vehicle were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A third person died at the scene.

The suspect remains on the run.

