Fort Worth police searching for man accused of fatally shooting 2 people, injuring 1

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Police are searching for a man who is accused of shooting three men on Sept. 30.

juan-armando-gallardo.jpg
Juan Armando Gallardo Fort Worth Police Department

Juan Armando Gallardo has a warrant out for his arrest for the offense of capital murder of multiple people. Police believe he is in Mexico or is fleeing to Mexico.

The shooting took place at 700 House St. Of the three men who were shot, two died. 

Police say the shooting was unprovoked.

If you have information about Gallardo or know where he is, contact detective Sones at 817-392-4404.

First published on October 2, 2023 / 1:29 PM

