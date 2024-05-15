Watch CBS News
Fort Worth police searching for gunman connected to drug deal, shooting

By Julia Falcon

FORT WORTH – Police are searching for a gunman connected to a drug deal. 

It happened just before midnight on May 14 at a retail area in the 5200 block of North Tarrant Parkway in Fort Worth. 

When police arrived at the scene, there was a man who said he was there to buy narcotics. He said when he was buying the drugs, the seller pulled out a handgun and "announced a robbery." 

The man said the seller tried to take his cellphone but there was a brief struggle. When he turned around to run, he was shot in the rear by the seller. 

The seller fled the scene while the man called 911. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition with a non-life-threatening injury. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Julia Falcon

