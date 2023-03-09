Fort Worth police looking for men who used fake gun during 'prank' robberies

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Fort Worth police are asking for the public's help finding two men who used a fake gun to "prank" rob two stores - all the while recording video of their actions.

In a tweet, Fort Worth police are still calling the "robberies" a crime.

The alleged crimes took place February 25. Police say the two suspects entered a Family Dollar store on Hulen Street south of Altamesa Boulevard around 3:45 p.m. The first suspect pointed an item at the cashier and yelled "get down. This is a stick up."

While police say the first man allegedly robbed the place, the second suspect used a phone to record what was happening.

The two left the store empty handed and got into a black two-door Toyota. They then went to Family Dollar on McCart Avenue north of Risinger a short time later and did another "prank" robbery.

Police say the first suspect is 6-feet-tall, wore black sunglasses, a gray hoodie, gray sweatpants and a red hat with an American flag on it. The second suspect had a beard and was wearing black sweat pants and a red hoody with the word "Rockets" on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Worth robbery division at 817-392-4377.