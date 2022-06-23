Fort Worth police find missing 12-year-old Aubree Trainer

UPDATE: Trainer was found safe days after her disappearance.

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth police are seeking public assistance with locating missing 12-year-old Aubree Trainer.

Trainer was identified by police as a runaway and was last seen in the 5700 block of Giddyup lane in Northwest Fort Worth on June 20 at about 10 p.m.

Trainer was last seen wearing a black tank top with red and black thermal pajama pants. Police ask that anyone with information about Trainer to call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222, reference case FWPD#220048483.