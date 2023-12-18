Fort Worth police identify man who died by suicide following shootout with officers

Man kills himself after shootout with police in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH -- The Fort Worth Police Department released body and surveillance camera footage Monday of a shootout between officers and an armed suspect last week.

The department also identified the suspect as 35-year-old Shane Miller.

On Tuesday, December 12, officers responded to a burglary alarm at Sunbelt Rentals on North Beach Street near Highway 121, just after 9 p.m.

Body camera video shows officers speaking with Miller before he turned and ran. The video shows Miller pull out a handgun and fire shots toward the officers. One of them shot a Taser towards Miller, but missed. Officers exchanged gunfire with Miller as he ran.

Officers eventually lost sight of Miller. A short time later, a security camera caught Miller crossing the Highway 121 service road, then tripping into a storm drain. The video then shows Miller sitting up, and turning the gun on himself.

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes is holding a news conference on the incident Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story, and will be updated with the latest information.