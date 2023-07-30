Fort Worth police evacuate Hulen Mall after possible bomb threat
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Fort Worth police are evacuating Hulen Mall after a bomb threat.
Forth Worth police confirmed the possible bomb threat at the mall located near the intersection of South Hulen Street and SW Loop 820 just before 6 p.m. Sunday.
No devices have been found as of yet.
FWPD said they will provide an update once more information is available.
This is a developing story.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.