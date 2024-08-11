Fort Worth Police Department, PAL host back-to-school backpack giveaway

FORT WORTH — Many students in North Texas will head back to school this week, and with kids going back to the classroom comes a long list of supplies parents need to buy.

The Fort Worth Police Department helped out with the 3rd annual Back to School Backpack and Supplies Giveaway. Hundreds of eager students, parents and grandparents lined up. Diana Morgan waited in the front of the line.

"I came because someone told me about the program giving free backpacks for school because we need some help," Morgan said. "I'm here with two of my grandbabies, Adrian and Kelly."

Fort Worth Police Sgt. Joshua Rodriquez said the event the Police Athletic League, or PAL, organized the event, with several non-profits donating items.

In addition to the backpacks are school supplies like paper, pencils, and glue.

Students were treated to cotton candy, hot dogs, and haircuts in addition to backpacks and school supplies.

"It's a true blessing. I love that the kids get to come out and mingle with some of the police department," Morgan said.

It's not just what's in the backpacks that counts. It's the generosity that touches parents and students. Some of them would not be able to afford school supplies otherwise.

"Financially, everybody's struggling these days, and we need all the help we can get," Morgan said.

"I grew up in a single-family home," Rodriquez said. "My mom, she struggled, and to see this, it makes me happy that we're able to do this for the community because when I was younger, I didn't get that opportunity."

Those who came out are thankful the students in their lives can start off the school year on the right foot.