Fort Worth police arrest burglary suspect near TCU

TCU students call for increased safety after series of burglaries

TCU students call for increased safety after series of burglaries

TCU students call for increased safety after series of burglaries

FORT WORTH - Fort Worth police officers arrested 25-year-old Alex Alvarez Wednesday for attempted burglary at a Texas Christian University student's off-campus house.

The arrest came after a TCU Prowler Alert was sent out to students. The bulletin said Ring camera video showed two men — one of whom appeared to be holding a gun — who were trying to open the student's back door around 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 25 on Sandage Avenue near Berry Street.

The Fort Worth Police Department says investigators are still pursuing additional leads and more charges are expected.