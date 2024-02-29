Watch CBS News
Local News

Fort Worth police arrest burglary suspect near TCU

/ CBS Texas

TCU students call for increased safety after series of burglaries
TCU students call for increased safety after series of burglaries 02:29

FORT WORTH - Fort Worth police officers arrested 25-year-old Alex Alvarez Wednesday for attempted burglary at a Texas Christian University student's off-campus house. 

The arrest came after a TCU Prowler Alert was sent out to students. The bulletin said Ring camera video showed two men — one of whom appeared to be holding a gun — who were trying to open the student's back door around 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 25 on Sandage Avenue near Berry Street.

The Fort Worth Police Department says investigators are still pursuing additional leads and more charges are expected.

First published on February 29, 2024 / 11:17 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.