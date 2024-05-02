Fort Worth police investigating "planned attack" at Northwest ISD middle school

FORT WORTH — Two Northwest ISD students have been arrested after a document referring to a planned attack was found online.

During school Wednesday, a Wilson Middle School parent made the school district aware of the document, which detailed a planned attack on students and staff at the campus.

NWISD says several students collaborated on the document, which included a "watch list" of targets and a plan to carry out an attack.

The list had the names of 25 students and seven staff members, all of whom attend or work at Wilson Middle School.

The language on the document was similar to terroristic threats issued at schools across the country, the school district said. Fort Worth police have arrested two students involved with creating the document and said any other student involved will be held accountable.

Felony charges are possible for the two students.

NWISD said active security and counselors will be on the campus for the rest of the week.

Fort Worth police ask anyone with additional details about the situation to contact them at 817-392-4222.

CBS News Texas has reached out to the school district and police for comment.