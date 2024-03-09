Fort Worth PD asks neighbors for help identifying a suspect in deadly hit-and-run

FORT WORTH -- The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for help from residents in Northwest Fort Worth after a deadly hit-and-run Saturday morning.

Police say officers responded to a call on Parkview Hills Lane a few blocks west of Old Decatur Road just before 7 a.m. They found the body of a man in the middle of the street, the apparent victim of a hit-and-run.

The department did not provide any description of a suspect or vehicle, but said the homicide and traffic units are investigating. They are asking neighbors who may have video from Saturday morning, or any other information, to contact FWPD.

Police say the Tarrant County Medical Examiner will identify the victim after notifying next-of-kin.