Fort Worth Neighborhood Services director placed on leave

FORT WORTH — The man who runs Fort Worth's neighborhood services department has been put on leave, the city confirmed late Monday.

Victor Turner is on paid leave while the city investigates.

The department oversees housing assistance programs, utility assistance, and emergency rental assistance, among other things.

City spokesperson Reyne Telles said Human Resources policies prevent him from telling us what Turner is accused of doing, but he did say the investigation was centered in the HR department and has not been referred to police at this time.

The city had the option of paid or unpaid leave, Telles said and put Turner on paid leave on March 29.

Turner comes to Fort Worth from Little Rock, where he ran a similar program.

CBS News Texas has reached out to Turner for comment and is waiting to hear back.