Fort Worth man who sold meth out of hotel rooms sentenced to 25 years in prison

A Fort Worth man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for trafficking meth.

Christian Allen Meers, 45, pleaded guilty to a count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance. According to court documents, Meers operated his narcotics trafficking business out of a string of hotels, moving from hotel to hotel every few days to avoid being detected by law enforcement.

On June 14, 2023, Meers and a woman were detained after a traffic violation. Inside Meers' satchel, officers found a key card to a La Quinta Inn. The woman told officers there was methamphetamine in a bag in that hotel room.

In the room, officers found a Louis Vuitton bag stuffed with plastic bags filled with over 4,500 grams of meth. They also found two firearms that had previously been reported stolen.