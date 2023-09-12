Watch CBS News
Fort Worth man in stable condition after he was stabbed multiple times on a sidewalk

By Julia Falcon

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A man is in stable condition after he was stabbed multiple times.

Police say it happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday at the 1400 block of East Lancaster Road.

The victim said he was standing on the sidewalk gathering his personal belongings when an unknown man approached him from behind with a knife. Without warning, the victim said he was stabbed several times in the back. 

The unknown man left the scene on foot and is not in police custody.

The victim was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in stable condition for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

