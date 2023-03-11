Changes coming to Fort Worth ISD could lead to layoffs, officials say

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Upcoming changes to Fort Worth ISD policies could result in layoffs, district officials said Friday.

According to a Fort Worth ISD spokesperson, the changes are part of an ongoing effort to address a decrease in student enrollment. The district also plans to reallocate resources from central administrations in order to improve student learning outcomes.

On March 10, Superintendent Dr. Angela Ramsey spoke to employees whose jobs could be affected by the plans. They included central administration coordinators, assistant directors, directors, executive directors, and assistant superintendents from various departments.

The district did not give any details about the number of positions affected by the upcoming changes.

Those in attendance were told that some of their positions will be eliminated. Others will be merged or undergo changes in responsibilities. Affected employees will have the chance to apply for positions under the reorganization plan.

District officials said that the details of that plan have not yet been finalized.