Fort Worth ISD's North Side High School cheerleaders speak out after alleged racist remarks during football game

FORT WORTH – Some students and parents within Fort Worth ISD claimed acts of racism happened at a high school football game earlier this month.

North Side High School faced off against Arlington Heights High School on Sept. 13 at Farrington Field. In between quarters, North Side High School cheerleaders said they crossed the field to give the Arlington Heights cheerleaders goody bags, which they said they do every Friday night with every opposing team.

North Side cheerleaders said as they got closer to the Arlington Heights student section, students began yelling racial slurs and profanities and using inappropriate gestures.

The North Side cheerleaders are predominately Hispanic and said they felt targeted because of their race. They also said no faculty, staff, or parent intervened.

"I felt really humiliated and embarrassed since we were just standing there, and we couldn't say anything back to them," said a North Side cheerleader. "We always go over to the other side, and we've never experienced anything like this."

CBS News Texas reached out to Fort Worth ISD last week and Monday morning. They confirmed there is an ongoing investigation.

Here's their statement:

Fort Worth ISD is aware of the concerns raised by the North Side High School community, and we take these matters seriously. An investigation is currently underway regarding the reported events on September 13, 2024. Due to the ongoing nature of this investigation and the potential outcomes that may follow under the Student Code of Conduct, we are unable to provide detailed information at this time. We want to assure our community that FWISD remains committed to promoting equity and inclusion throughout our district. The Racial Equity Committee continues to be an integral part of our efforts, and we are pleased to share that Trustee Quinton Phillips will chair the committee for this school year, reinforcing our dedication to addressing systemic issues and fostering an inclusive environment. We appreciate the bravery of the North Side cheerleaders in bringing this issue forward, as well as the leadership shown by students at Arlington Heights High School. We will continue to work with our students, staff, and community to ensure that all voices are heard, and that we uphold our district's values of equity and respect. Fort Worth ISD remains committed to transparency and accountability and will provide further updates as soon as we are able.

There is a Fort Worth ISD board meeting Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m. which parents from North Side urged the community to attend and sign up to speak.