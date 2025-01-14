Fort Worth ISD's head custodian inspires students with the dream and hard work to become a teacher

FORT WORTH — Four freshmen, Nevaeh, Victoria, Ayana, and Abigail, play Uno with their favorite person at school, Rashiya James. They adore "Ms. James," even if she cheats.

"We found the cards under her lap!" said Abigail Morales.

James isn't a teacher. She's the head custodian.

"My job is all about cleaning, but it's more than cleaning. When I'm working, there's students everywhere," said James.

"She's really inspiring. She's kind of our mentor," said Victoria Castillo.

James has been working as a custodian for the Fort Worth Independent School District since she was 18. At 20, she was the youngest head custodian in the district, but she wants to do more.

"They see me going to school; they see me going to work, they see me just doing what I'm supposed to do. So I'm hoping to show them that, never give up, never give up on your dreams," said James.

Right now, her dream is to become a teacher. She wants to make everyone in her life proud.

"I was always feeling like I was alone, and I don't have any parents. Both my parents are deceased," said James.

James was raised by her grandmother, who was with her every step of the way.

"I've been on my own since I was 18. My grandmother passed away last year, in 2024, and she raised me," she said. "There's been days when I wanted to give up on myself, days when I've said, 'Ok I can't do it,' but I just have to do it for them."

She'll take her Texas educator certification exam in March, and next fall, she hopes to teach full-time at Fort Worth ISD. Something she hopes would bring a smile to her grandmother's face.

"I'm hoping I made you proud, I did it. I almost gave up, but," she said. "Please watch over me, and I hope that you keep watching me and stay on my journey throughout my life."