Fort Worth ISD approves staff reduction, remains silent on details

FORT WORTH – Some Fort Worth Independent School District employees will begin getting notices about their employment on Wednesday.

The FWISD School Board unanimously voted to reduce staff. The group adjourned the meeting without providing details on who would lose their jobs or how many.

Dr. Angelica Ramsey, FWISD superintendent, said the information is being withheld out of respect for her employees until workers know first.

"The school district has done everything to keep students at the forefront," she said. "We are victims like every other school district in Texas."

The resolution, which was not immediately made available to the public, came after more than three hours in executive session trying to tackle declining enrollment, lack of federal funding, and money still tied to Gov. Greg Abbott's School Choice program proposal.

"We implore our legislature to take action," Ramsey said.

The cuts, she admitted, are small and do not impact teachers.

Ramsey said FWISD is going into next year with a $43.6 million shortfall. And salary, according to the superintendent, is not all of it.

The impacted employees will start getting notifications on Wednesday. Reductions will continue through Friday when the district releases the affected positions.

Ramsey said they will try to get those employees into other positions in the system. An internal job fair is already in the works.