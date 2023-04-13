Fort Worth hosts the 2023 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championship this weekend

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Once again, a major sporting event has made its way to Fort Worth.

Starting Thursday, some of the country's best gymnasts will be competing in the 2023 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championship.

For women's gymnastics fans like Madison Schuler, this week is expected to be full of excitement.

"I've always watched the national championships at home so I am definitely excited to see it in person and see all of the gymnasts that I watch at home," she said.

Student athletes from eight different universities got in some practice time at Dickies Arena ahead of Thursday's semi-finals and Saturday's national championship.

"This is the number one women's trending sport on social media right now," Fort Worth Sports Commission Executive Director Jason Sands said. "We anticipate over 15,000 - 20,000 people who will be in attendance for those events. A lot of those are visitors and I think we're going to see some of the best crowds we've ever seen for this championship."

Sands says they've been working hard to position Fort Worth as a premier sports destination.

More recently, bringing in other big events like the Olympic trials, the first and second round games of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament and the Women's Tennis Association finals.

"Dickies Arena was an absolute game changer for us," he said. "They drive so many visitors to our market, but they also bring great exposure. A lot of these events are televised nationally and even internationally."

The economic impact expected to be over $4 million. Tickets are still available if you'd like to attend.