Fort Worth firefighters save people, pets from house fire

TARRANT COUNTY - Fort Worth firefighters saved more than a dozen pets including cats and dogs from a house fire on Jan. 17.

Peter Matthews | Fort Worth Fire Department

It happened just before 7 p.m. at a one-story home in the 3200 block of Chenault Street. One person inside suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. The American Red Cross is helping nine adults who now need a place to stay.

Firefighters treated the animals for smoke inhalation, but two cats died. The remaining animals were treated and turned over to animal control crews.

Firefighters got the fire under control within 20-25 minutes.

The department didn't share what caused the fire.