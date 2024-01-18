Watch CBS News
Fort Worth firefighters save people, pets from house fire

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

TARRANT COUNTY - Fort Worth firefighters saved more than a dozen pets including cats and dogs from a house fire on Jan. 17. 

ftw-fire.jpg
Peter Matthews | Fort Worth Fire Department

It happened just before 7 p.m. at a one-story home in the 3200 block of Chenault Street. One person inside suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. The American Red Cross is helping nine adults who now need a place to stay. 

Firefighters treated the animals for smoke inhalation, but two cats died. The remaining animals were treated and turned over to animal control crews. 

Firefighters got the fire under control within  20-25 minutes.

The department didn't share what caused the fire. 

Annie Gimbel
head-shot.jpg

Annie Gimbel is an Emmy-nominated digital journalist for CBS News Texas. She was previously a reporter for NBC 5, which launched a digital channel, both on-air and online exclusively using reports she produced, wrote, shot and edited. Her stories have been featured nationally on: CBS News, CBS Moneywatch, CNN, Drudge Report, Entertainment Tonight, ET News, and TMZ to name a few. She covers breaking news, often focusing on crime, aerospace & defense, and more.

First published on January 18, 2024 / 3:08 PM CST

First published on January 18, 2024 / 3:08 PM CST

