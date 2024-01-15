Fort Worth firefighter escapes through window as flames engulf room

FORT WORTH - A Fort Worth Fire captain had to escape through a window when flames engulfed the room where he battled a fire Sunday night.

Just before midnight, as snow began to fall, Station 16 firefighters were called to a one-story house fire in the 5600 block of Shiloh Drive.

While crews were fighting the fire from inside the home, one of the rooms suddenly flashed and was engulfed in flames. Captain Brian Alexander had to escape through a front window.

Seeing the conditions worsen, Engine 30 Captain Larry Young grabbed a hose line and began knocking down fire from the outside so that Alexander could escape.

Peter Matthews, FWFD

FWFD said Alexander immediately went back to work fighting the fire, and crews had it under control in 30 minutes.

This fire was one of several due to extreme weather conditions, FWFD said.

No injuries were reported in this fire.