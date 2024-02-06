Fort Worth fire truck flips, sending 4 firefighters to hospital, 1 with critical injuries

FORT WORTH – Police are investigating what led to a Fort Worth fire truck losing control and flipping over.

Police say it happened just before 2:30 a.m. Feb. 6 at the intersection of Village Creek Road and Wilbarger Street in southeast Fort Worth.

On scene where 4 Fort Worth firefighters are injured, 1 critically after trying to respond to a fire. The fire truck flipped at the intersection of Village Creek and Wilbarger Street. 1 firefighter was taken by care flight, not the one who is critically injured. @CBSNewsTexas pic.twitter.com/KstBEv50re — Nick Starling (@NickStarlingTV) February 6, 2024

The crew on the fire truck were on their way to respond to a working fire in the area when it lost control and flipped.

There were four firefighters on board. They were all taken to a local hospital – one with critical injuries was transported via CareFlite.

Overnight, there was a horrible fire truck accident that injured four of our Fort Worth firefighters, one facing a critical injury. Our firefighters are always there for our community, and right now, we need the community’s prayers for their recovery and healing. Updates soon. — Mayor Mattie Parker (@MayorMattie) February 6, 2024

It is not yet clear what led to the truck flipping over.

The intersection of Village Creek Road and Wilbarger Street will be closed while the investigation continues.