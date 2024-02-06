Watch CBS News
Fort Worth fire truck flips, sending 4 firefighters to hospital, 1 with critical injuries

Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

FORT WORTH – Police are investigating what led to a Fort Worth fire truck losing control and flipping over.

Police say it happened just before 2:30 a.m. Feb. 6 at the intersection of Village Creek Road and Wilbarger Street in southeast Fort Worth.

The crew on the fire truck were on their way to respond to a working fire in the area when it lost control and flipped.

There were four firefighters on board. They were all taken to a local hospital – one with critical injuries was transported via CareFlite.

It is not yet clear what led to the truck flipping over.

The intersection of Village Creek Road and Wilbarger Street will be closed while the investigation continues.

