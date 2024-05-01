Fort Worth Fire Department to start opioid education events amid record use of Narcan

FORT WORTH — Narcan is saving lives in Fort Worth.

The Fort Worth Fire Department reports it's on track to have the most drug overdose calls this year since it started keeping records. First responders are using Narcan, a drug that reverses the effects of a drug overdose, more than ever before.

Data from the Fort Worth Fire Department shows drug overdose calls, where first responders used Narcan, went up 23% from 2022 to 2023. The department will kick off events later in May to educate and give out Narcan in communities throughout Fort Worth.

Fort Worth Fire Battalion Chief Brad Davis said it's a deadly trend across the entire state of Texas.

"What we've seen with opioid-overdose related deaths, is that fentanyl has doubled in the past two years," Davis said.

Locally, the fire department is increasingly responding to calls for drug overdoses.

"When we get an overdose call, about 20% of the time, when we show up, it turns out to be an actual overdose situation," Davis said. "About 75% of the time on those, we are actually giving Narcan."

The Fort Worth Fire Department reports first responders administered Narcan 139 times in 2022, 171 times in 2023, and so far this year, it's already been used 86 times.

"Fentanyl is a very dangerous drug, and we're seeing it increasing on the streets," Davis said.

David said fentanyl is about 100 times more powerful than morphine, and it's often mixed with other street drugs.

"I think the most important thing is to be able to learn the signs and recognize it and then to understand and educate yourself on opioids and Narcan," Davis said.

The Fort Worth Fire Department is trying to get ahead of the problem.

"We have tried to refer people to different resources that we have in the community when we have somebody that might be struggling with addiction," Davis said. "Now, going forward, we're going to be getting out more in the communities and going to the community centers."

The Fort Worth Fire Department will have the first Opioid Education Event on Tuesday, May 21, from 6-8 p.m., at the Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex. Attendees can get a free Narcan kit, as well as learn hands-free CPR and how to have tough conversations if someone is battling drug addiction.