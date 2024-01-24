Fort Worth crossing guard pay to increase

FORT WORTH – If you're a crossing guard in Fort Worth, your pay will be increasing.

In the fall of 2023, the City of Fort Worth reviewed crossing guard wages across various Texas municipalities, revealing that Fort Worth's crossing guard wage was below average.

The Fort Worth mayor and city council recommended a pay increase from $12 an hour to $13.50. The increase was approved during the city council meeting on Jan. 23.

The city says crossing guards haven't received annual wages since August of 2022.

In addition to the wage increase, the Transportation & Public Works department will be exploring increase wages beyond $13.50.